Whispering Hills Natural Green Cemetery celebrates one year anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -

April 22nd marks Earth Day. It’s a day of action to recognize and address environmental concerns -- anything from climate change, to deforestation or even a new end of life planning trend called green burials.

One LaGrange business is celebrating being environmentally friendly while helping families lie loved ones to rest.

It all started with ideas and research on ways to preserve the Howard family land.

“I read articles and it talked about a green cemetery and I thought I wonder if we could put a green cemetery in there and preserve that land as it is now,” said Whispering Hills owner Ralph Howard.

That was in 2018, now after 4 years of planning and grounds keeping, Whispering Hills celebrates it’s one year anniversary of providing a green space for the deceased this Earth Day.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association 54 percent of Americans are strongly considering a green, eco-friendly burial. Lagrange’s Whispering Hills preserve owners Ralph Howard and his sister Jean are seeing a growing number of families across Georgia, Alabama and the south include Whispering Hills among their options for a final resting place

A “green burial” is one without the chemicals or embalming. It’s simply the ashes or body sometimes put in an eco-friendly box. The remains in turn decompose feeding the earth.

Families from across the region will come together on Earth Day to honor their loved one’s who are resting on the 20-acres of land.

Like the family of Cataula resident Dr. Harold “Whit” Whitman. His son in law describes his love of home.

“He built the cabin down there by hand by himself, a lot of the stonework on the property, were done by him,” said Whit’s son-in-law Jack Perry.

Perry said his family wanted the final resting place of his father-in-law to feel like home.

“We visited the place, and it really reminded me of the property that’s here, it was a natural setting,” said Perry.

And even those who are planning ahead like Jeannette Little who plans to be buried at Whispering Hills.

“It just makes more sense to me to do something like the green burial than it does to have a big metal casket, that you’re in the ground with,” said Little. “I like nature better; I like thinking that I’m back with nature.”

The peaceful water, meadows and woods serve as a reminder that the deceased still have an effect on our earth’s carbon footprint.

“I’m optimistic in 100 years this will still be a nice place,” said Howard.

According to the Howard family, Whispering hills is one of only 3 cemetery’s like this in Georgia. For more information on Whispering Hills you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.