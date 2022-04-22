Business Break
WNBA Legend, Hall of Famer hosts coaches clinic at Girls Inc. in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA Legend shared her expertise on the court with local coaches in Columbus tonight.

Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, the first woman to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, facilitated a “coaches clinic” at Girls Inc. of Columbus earlier this evening.

The coaches from area high schools were in attendance. They got the opportunity to learn drills and rips to pass along to their teams.

News Leader 9 spoke with Dyke about her message to the coaches and the members of Girls Inc.

“You define who you are. You tell you who you are, so I hung tough in the tough moments, and then the last thing I’ll tell you one thing is I’m a finisher. I finish what I start. I’m going to start something and then live across the finish line. I finish a strong as I start. I do that with everything I do, so be a finisher,” explained Dyke.

Tomorrow, Dyke will be the keynote speaker at the 8th Annual Smart, Strong, and Bold Gala at Green Island Hill Country Club at 6 p.m.

