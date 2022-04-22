Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive toward them as well, resulting in the death of the dog.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina died after she was attacked by her own dog Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.

The Newberry County coroner said 45-year-old Erin Beach was killed in the attack.

Police received a 911 call from the home Thursday afternoon. When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was aggressive toward them as well, resulting in the death of the dog.

Investigators said they do not yet know what prompted the dog to attack its owner.

An autopsy for Beach is scheduled for this week. A necropsy for the dog has also been scheduled. The breed of the dog has not been confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus murder suspect arrested in Phenix City
Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces mayoral endorsements
Thieves steal catalytic converter from local Phenix City church van

Latest News

FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
Mercer University School of Medicine Columbus
Mercer School of Medicine hosts ceremony, open house for new Columbus campus
President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden signs order to protect old-growth forests from fire
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Alan Barnes, 50, and Angela Lucille...
Husband, wife charged with murder of wife’s grandmother