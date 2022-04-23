Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

72-year-old woman killed in Lee County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A 72-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials say a vehicle driven by Patricia B. Clayton, of Byron, Ga., collided with another one at the intersection of Lee Road 46 and Highway 280, about five miles west of Auburn.

Clayton was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

ALEA said the crash happened around 10 a.m. Friday.

No further details are available as troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus
One man is seriously injured following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in...
Columbus officer injured during traffic stop
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Muscogee County Coroner’s Office announces retirement of chief deputy coroner
Muscogee County chief deputy coroner announces retirement plans
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces mayoral endorsements

Latest News

Phenix City brewing company hosts ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ fundraiser
Phenix City brewing company hosts ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ fundraiser
Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City host 8th annual gala
Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City host 8th annual gala
Phenix City brewing company hosts ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ fundraiser
Phenix City brewing company hosts ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ fundraiser
Uptown Columbus’s Concert Series features jazz and blues band
Uptown Columbus’s Concert Series features jazz and blues band