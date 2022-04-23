Business Break
Annual Autism Resource Fair & Fun Day returns to Columbus

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the Autism Hope Center of Columbus hosted its 7th Annual Autism Resource Fair & Fun Day at Cascade Hills Church Saturday.

The event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families had the opportunity to meet with local autism-related service providers and advocacy groups while kids got to enjoy food, fun and games. Autism Hope Center’s president tells News Leader 9 that organizers were pleased with the turnout and are thankful for the vendors who participated.

“About 28 to 30 vendors, and a bunch of kids and everyone is really getting good information, very helpful information,” said Diane Pope. “Parents get a chance to speak face to face with the providers and they can ask all their questions and decide if that’s a good fit for their child.“

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 44 children across the nation live with autism.

For more information on local resources, email AutismHopeCenterLLP@gmail.com

