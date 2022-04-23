Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old woman is behind bars in connection to a Friday afternoon attack against members of the Columbus Police Department.
Authorities say the arrest stems from a crime prevention detail in which an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. According to police, the driver and sole occupant, Alexus Henry, pulled into a residence in the 2700 block of Blan Street, exited the car while ignoring the officer’s commands to stop, and attempted to walk in the home.
Columbus police say an officer followed Henry into the residence and attempted to place her in custody for obstruction of a law enforcement officer. That’s when Henry allegedly punched the officer in the head and face. She then attempted to leave the residence, which led to the officer attempting to arrest Henry again, authorities say. Policed added that Henry, again, struck the officer in the head and face with her fist.
Henry was later taken into custody; as she was being escorted to a patrol car, authorities say she spat on officers and kicked another one in the face.
The injured officer was treated for a concussion at Piedmont Columbus Regional and later released.
Henry was transported to the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:
- Obstruction, Felony, 2 counts; Misdemeanor - 1 count
- Battery, 1 count
- Simple Battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 counts
- Speeding
- Seat belt violation
Henry was scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday at 9 a.m.
