Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old woman is behind bars in connection to a Friday afternoon attack against members of the Columbus Police Department.

Authorities say the arrest stems from a crime prevention detail in which an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. According to police, the driver and sole occupant, Alexus Henry, pulled into a residence in the 2700 block of Blan Street, exited the car while ignoring the officer’s commands to stop, and attempted to walk in the home.

Columbus police say an officer followed Henry into the residence and attempted to place her in custody for obstruction of a law enforcement officer. That’s when Henry allegedly punched the officer in the head and face. She then attempted to leave the residence, which led to the officer attempting to arrest Henry again, authorities say. Policed added that Henry, again, struck the officer in the head and face with her fist.

“This time, the officer fell to the floor inside the residence and temporarily lost consciousness. The officer was able to call for help and summon other officers to the location. Officers arrived and observed Henry actively assaulting the already injured officer. Henry fled at the sight of the additional officers and attempted to barricade herself in a bedroom. Another officer forced entry into the bedroom and encountered Henry, who punched the officer with a closed fist and continued to resist arrest.”

Henry was later taken into custody; as she was being escorted to a patrol car, authorities say she spat on officers and kicked another one in the face.

The injured officer was treated for a concussion at Piedmont Columbus Regional and later released.

Henry was transported to the Muscogee County Jail on the following charges:

Obstruction, Felony, 2 counts; Misdemeanor - 1 count

Battery, 1 count

Simple Battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 counts

Speeding

Seat belt violation

Henry was scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday at 9 a.m.

