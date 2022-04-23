Business Break
Beautiful Conditions for the Weekend!

Anna’s Forecast
Your Weekend Forecast
Your Weekend Forecast(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Abundant sunshine remains the story today as we kick off the weekend with warm temperatures and low humidity! It will be windy at times throughout the day which will provide some heat relief if you have any outdoor plans. A few clouds build in overnight to make for another mild start to Sunday with lows in the upper-50s. The rest of the day will feature lots of sun with just a few stray clouds in the forecast and highs still in the mid-80s. Highs top out on Monday near the 90 degree mark with the potential of some 90s down to our south especially near Clio and Ft. Gaines. The only rain and storm chance in the 9 day forecast comes on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front with a meager 30% coverage of showers and storms. Once this front sweeps through, cooler air will usher in behind it putting highs in the low to mid 80s for a couple of days. As high pressure settles in nearby, abundant sun will put our afternoon highs on the upward trend for the rest of the week with upper-80s back by next weekend.

