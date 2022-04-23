Business Break
Court date pushed back for suspect in shooting death of two 19-year-olds in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect arrested for a double murder in Columbus did not appear in court as expected today.

Elijah Smith was a no-show in court.

Sources told News Leader 9 that the suspect in the murder of two 19-year-olds is actively trying to retain Defense Attorney William Kendrick as his representation.

Authorities arrested Smith after they obtained warrants for the murders of Marque Humber and Nakevius Petty.

The victims were shot and killed on Fort Benning Road on April 10.

Smith now faces two counts of murder.

Courts have set the preliminary hearing for Friday, April 28, at 9 a.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police.

