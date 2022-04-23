Business Break
Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City host 8th annual gala

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, hundreds showed up to support the “community daughters” of Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City.

The organization hosted its 8th Annual Strong, Smart, and Bold Gala honoring exceptional girls who’ve made an impact as club members.

During the video presentation, many talked about how Girls Inc. had helped put them on a path to success.

Keynote speaker Cynthia Cooper-Dyke inspired the crowd with a message about how she became a three-time WNBA champion and Hall of Famer.

News Leader 9 spoke with Marketing Director Cassie Higgins about what this event means to the community. She said, “It’s our mission to level up every opportunity. The best sporting opportunities, strong, smart, and bold in all areas of their lives.”

The Legacy Champion Award recipient went to Coach Walter McKee for his 20 plus years of service with Girls Inc.

