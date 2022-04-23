Grantville community honors victims of triple murder at gun range

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Two weeks after the Grantville murder of grandparents and a teen, the town held a vigil in the family’s honor.

The police chief says they still don’t know the suspect’s motive.

As the sun set over the Grantville Ballfield Friday, dozens of families showed up to honor the Hawks.

“They were good people, they really were,” described vigil organizer Peggy Wainright.

Evelyn, Tommy, and Luke were killed exactly two weeks ago. It’s a case that has rattled Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and I’ve never seen a case like this,” he said.

On April 8, at the Lock, Stock and Barrel gun range, it was the Coweta County Coroner, Richard Hawk, who found his own son and parents murdered.

“I talked with the community. When I ask them if they knew the Hawk family, the number one response that I get is, ‘Richard, the coroner, was there for me when my family member died.’ And so, my response to them is, ‘will you come out and be there for him,’” vigil organizer Danielle Williams told CBS46.

From the local pastor to those he mentored, even law enforcement, many showed up to show support to Richard Hawk. The police chief considered himself close to Richard and the rest of the family. It’s why he’s frustrated with the unknown motive for suspect Jacob Muse.

Detectives say Muse was a previous customer of the store and once a resident of Grantville. But the 21-year-old had moved to College Park.

“Some of the things that happened that he did, it just don’t make sense.” Whitlock continued, “There was really no use in what he did. If he wanted to steal the guns, he could have got the guns and left. He killed three innocent people, three good people.”

While there’s no closure in the case, Friday’s vigil offered some comfort to the grief-ridden small town.

“[It’s been] devastating. A hard shock for the whole community. They had been here forever,” recalled Wainright.

Williams added, “If he would have just asked for a gun, they probably would have just handed it over. They would have prayed for him right then and there.”

