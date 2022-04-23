Business Break
Advertisement

LaGrange celebrates Earth Day by holding city cleanup day
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange city leaders, employees and other volunteers cleaned up the city by picking up litter throughout the community today.

The cleanup started at 8 a.m. in honor of Earth Day and wrapped up at 1 p.m.

After the cleanup, participants ate lunch at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Smith Street.

During this event, city offices were closed.

The LaGrange City Cleanup started in 2018.

