LaGrange celebrates Earth Day by holding city cleanup day

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange city leaders, employees and other volunteers cleaned up the city by picking up litter throughout the community today.

The cleanup started at 8 a.m. in honor of Earth Day and wrapped up at 1 p.m.

After the cleanup, participants ate lunch at Sweetland Amphitheatre on Smith Street.

During this event, city offices were closed.

The LaGrange City Cleanup started in 2018.

