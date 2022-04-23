Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange High School student found with loaded gun arrested

(Source: MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - School officials found a student with a gun this morning at LaGrange High School.

Teachers received a tip about a student possibly possessing a weapon on campus.

Administrators were then notified and found a loaded gun inside the Chromebook case of a 16-year-old.

LaGrange police were called and then took the teen into custody.

Principal Alton White said the student made no threat to anyone. Nevertheless, weapons of any kind will not be tolerated on school grounds.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus murder suspect arrested in Phenix City
Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces mayoral endorsements
Thieves steal catalytic converter from local Phenix City church van

Latest News

Court date pushed back for suspect in shooting death of two 19-year-olds in Columbus
Court date pushed back for suspect in shooting death of two 19-year-olds in Columbus
One man is seriously injured following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in...
Columbus officer injured during traffic stop
Muscgoee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Peachtree Mall in Columbus to welcome Macy’s Backstage store Saturday