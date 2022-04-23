LaGrange High School student found with loaded gun arrested

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - School officials found a student with a gun this morning at LaGrange High School.

Teachers received a tip about a student possibly possessing a weapon on campus.

Administrators were then notified and found a loaded gun inside the Chromebook case of a 16-year-old.

LaGrange police were called and then took the teen into custody.

Principal Alton White said the student made no threat to anyone. Nevertheless, weapons of any kind will not be tolerated on school grounds.

