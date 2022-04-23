Business Break
Local school celebrates Columbus kindergarteners for being ‘Millionaire Readers’

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 met some young superstars who recently saw a huge milestone during the school year.

Kindergarteners at St. Anne-Pacelli were given the red-carpet treatment for being rockstar readers.

The students read one million or more words during the school year and were celebrated at the school’s 2nd Annual Millionaire Bash.

The Millionaires got a chance to ride in a limousine and were even greeted by paparazzi parents on the red carpet as they signed autographs.

Festivities wrapped up with a special awards ceremony.

Congratulations to the Millionaire Readers!

