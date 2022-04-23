Business Break
Muscogee County School District to host job fair at Carver High School

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee School District will host a job fair. They are looking to fill some vacant positions within the district.

According to their Facebook page, the event takes place at Carver High School on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Candidates will be able to view all open positions within the district, including teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and more.

Representatives from school sites and divisions will be on hand to meet with job seekers.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

