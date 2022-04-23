Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office pulled a massive amount of drugs and guns off the streets.

Investigations are still ongoing; however, two operations resulted in police recovering eight firearms and seizing over $100,000 in drugs.

The first operation yielded close to 3,000 grams of edibles, 100 grams of THC wax edibles and 15 grams of leafy marijuana, with an estimated street value of $26,500 plus $600 in cash and two guns.

The second operation produced 15 lbs of marijuana, three ounces of meth and a pint of Promethazine, which people often misused in opioid additions.

In addition, officers seized four handguns and two rifles.

The narcotics taken have a street value of more than $80,000.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office promises more information on these cases as they continue the investigations.

Keep with us, on-air and online, to stay updated.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus murder suspect arrested in Phenix City
Suspect arrested in Phenix City for double homicide on Fort Benning Rd. in Columbus
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
Ft. Benning Road murder suspect appears in Columbus Recorder’s Court
3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces mayoral endorsements
Thieves steal catalytic converter from local Phenix City church van

Latest News

LaGrange High School student found with loaded gun arrested
Court date pushed back for suspect in shooting death of two 19-year-olds in Columbus
Court date pushed back for suspect in shooting death of two 19-year-olds in Columbus
One man is seriously injured following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in...
Columbus officer injured during traffic stop
Peachtree Mall in Columbus to welcome Macy’s Backstage store Saturday