Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office pulled a massive amount of drugs and guns off the streets.

Investigations are still ongoing; however, two operations resulted in police recovering eight firearms and seizing over $100,000 in drugs.

The first operation yielded close to 3,000 grams of edibles, 100 grams of THC wax edibles and 15 grams of leafy marijuana, with an estimated street value of $26,500 plus $600 in cash and two guns.

The second operation produced 15 lbs of marijuana, three ounces of meth and a pint of Promethazine, which people often misused in opioid additions.

In addition, officers seized four handguns and two rifles.

The narcotics taken have a street value of more than $80,000.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office promises more information on these cases as they continue the investigations.

Keep with us, on-air and online, to stay updated.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.