New Project Georgia hosts ‘Health, Wealth, Self’ event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Georgia Project, a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic engagement organization, made a stop in the Fountain City Saturday to help bridge the gap between healthcare and self care in the community.

New Georgia Project believes in the power of Georgians they say have been ignored for too long: Black and brown people, young, LGBTQ+ people, rural citizens, and others who have the power to move the Peach State forward.

The group gathered at Lake Bottom Park in Columbus to give away fresh produce, toiletry items, host a yoga class, give massages, and much more.

”The concept of ‘Health, Wealth, Self’ was - we were going to take this big conversation of healthcare and break it down to self care,” said Kristen Vermetten. “How can we make you feel great on this beautiful Saturday in Columbus? We had painting tutorials, massage therapy, yoga classes, live gardening stations, a produce isle where you could go and pick up groceries.”

New Georgia Project travels across the state, campaigning for change for several different topics.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.