Peachtree Mall in Columbus to welcome Macy’s Backstage store Saturday

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A different kind of shopping experience is coming to the Macy’s at Peachtree Mall in Columbus.

The store is celebrating the grand opening of its first Macy’s Backstage tomorrow, April 23.

Company officials say it will deliver a store-within-store shopping experience with a changing assortment of trendy merchandise.

The new location will officially open to customers at 10 a.m.

