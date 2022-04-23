Phenix City brewing company hosts ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ fundraiser

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Phenix City, the Peach Street Band performed at the Chattahoochee Brewing Company stage at River Falls.

It’s the ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ Fundraiser to benefit the Russell County Relay for Life.

“Nobody likes Cancer everybody wants to get really cancer we all have somebody our family that is it is touched and we’re just really looking forward to do what we can to support the cause,” said the owner of Chattahoochee Brewing, Darrell Winowich.

People in the community got the opportunity to come out and donate again to help give cancer the boot.

