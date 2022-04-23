Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 person killed in Alabama house fire

News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in...
News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in Attalla.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) — Officials say one person is dead after a home caught fire in northwestern Alabama.

News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in Attalla.

Sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 a.m. about a home on fire with a person inside.

Authorities say first responders tried to rescue the person but were unsuccessful. The victim’s name was not immediately released so that officials could notify the person’s family.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine what caused the fatal fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old woman killed in Lee County crash
One man is seriously injured following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in...
Columbus officer injured during traffic stop
3 men arrested on multiple felony warrants including armed robbery in Columbus
3 suspects arrested on multiple felony warrants on Blan Street in Columbus
Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
Muscgoee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns

Latest News

Images from Oak Mountain State Park near Birmingham. The Department of Conservation and Natural...
Alabama’s largest state park expanding near Birmingham
Parents of transgender teens have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn an Alabama law that makes...
Parents challenge law outlawing treatment of trans kids
Alabama coach Nick Saban is concerned about the current state of college football.
Saban: Current state of college football not ‘sustainable’
Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama