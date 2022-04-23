Business Break
Street in Columbus neighborhood honorarily named after Otis Sistrunk

By WTVM Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered Saturday for an honorary street-naming ceremony for Otis Sistrunk, a Columbus native who’s very involved in the youth community.

He graduated from Spencer High School and went on to play for the Oakland Raiders. He played his entire professional football career with the Oakland Raiders as a defensive lineman, from 1972 to 1978.

Sistrunk says he’s very thankful the honorary street-naming.

”It means a lot to me and my family,” he said. “That’s the most important thing to me.”

The Honorary Otis Sistrunk Drive near Dell Drive and 17th Street.

