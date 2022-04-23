Business Break
Uptown Columbus’s Concert Series features jazz and blues band

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was a busy Friday in the Chattahoochee Valley. The great weather brought lots of concerts, events and galas.

Lloyd Buchanan and the Cubed Roots, a jazz and blues band, were tonight’s entertainment at the Uptown Concert Series.

The free concert kicked off at 7 p.m. and wrapped up at around 9 p.m.

Next week, “Money Shot” will take the stage for some good ol’ Rock and Roll.

For more information about performers in the Uptown Concert Series, click here.

