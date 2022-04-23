Uptown Columbus’s Concert Series features jazz and blues band

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today was a busy Friday in the Chattahoochee Valley. The great weather brought lots of concerts, events and galas.

Lloyd Buchanan and the Cubed Roots, a jazz and blues band, were tonight’s entertainment at the Uptown Concert Series.

The free concert kicked off at 7 p.m. and wrapped up at around 9 p.m.

Next week, “Money Shot” will take the stage for some good ol’ Rock and Roll.

For more information about performers in the Uptown Concert Series, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.