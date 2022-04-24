Business Break
Annual fair returns to Opelika’s USA Town Center

A two-week-long fair is underway in the city of Opelika.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-week-long fair is underway in the city of Opelika.

Now through May 8, participants can take part in rides, games, food and more. The event is being held at the USA Town Center on Fox Run Avenue near Interstate 85 at exit 62.

“We are back with our biggest spread ever,” fair operator, Modern Midways, said on social media.

(Source: WTVM)

Unlimited rides are $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends. Gate admission is $5. Doors open at 5 p.m. each weekday and 1 p.m. on weekends.

