Another Pleasant Day Outdoors

Anna’s Forecast
Cirrus clouds over Columbus, Georgia
Cirrus clouds over Columbus, Georgia(Janie Nichols)
By Anna Sims
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mainly sunny start to Sunday will lead to another beautiful afternoon across the valley with highs in the mid-80s and a nice breeze to help keep things comfortable outside. There will be a few intervals of partly cloudy skies throughout the day, but there will still be plenty of sunshine around as we wrap up the weekend here across the valley.

Heading into the work week, lows will be in the low-60s as we kick things off on a mild start! Still plenty of sunshine around will put highs in the mid-to-upper 80s before things cool off a touch by the middle of the week. Showers and storms move through on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front, but cooler air will move in behind it to put lows in the low-50s and highs in the low-80s on Wednesday with lots of sunshine back in the forecast. Things will stay settled through the end of the week with highs in the mid-80s and abundant sunshine thanks to high pressure nearby.

