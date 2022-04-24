Rain & Storms Return Tuesday; Dry Again For the Rest of Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday will be another warm day across the Chattahoochee Valley with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s in many spots and an increase in clouds by late in the afternoon and evening. We can’t rule out a shower or storm late in the day, but most of us will end up staying dry. Rain and storms will return on Tuesday with most spots picking up less than a quarter inch of rain, and some not getting wet at all. Overnight lows will drop in a big way by Wednesday and Thursday morning after the rain moves out with 40s and lower 50s expected over the area. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for those days. By Friday, look for an increase in a few clouds and highs in the mid 80s. Next weekend will feature more clouds rolling in by Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The next storm system should impact our area by next Sunday, although there are some questions on the timing and coverage of the rain. Showers could linger into the first part of the NEXT week, but again, we’ll fine-tune that as we get a little closer!

