Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Secretary of state candidate to make campaign stops in west Georgia

(Source: Floyd Griffin for Georgia)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s primary election is just a month away and secretary of state candidate Floyd Griffin is planning to make campaign stops in our viewing area.

Griffin, a former Georgia state senator, is one of six Democrats running against four Republicans which includes incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

According to his campaign, Griffin will visit the following cities:

  • Americus - April 28, The Train Depot - 329 S. Jackson Street, 4 p.m.
  • Cuthbert - April 28, 51 E. Dawson Street - 6 p.m.
  • Buena Vista, April 29, City Square - 4th Avenue - 9:30 a.m.

Voters will go to the polls on May 24.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
72-year-old woman killed in Lee County crash
One man is seriously injured following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in...
Columbus officer injured during traffic stop
Muscgoee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Court date pushed back for suspect in shooting death of two 19-year-olds in Columbus
Court date pushed back for suspect in shooting death of two 19-year-olds in Columbus

Latest News

Man dead, another seriously injured in Saturday Eufaula shooting
Annual Autism Resource Fair & Fun Day returns to Columbus
New Project Georgia hosts ‘Health, Wealth, Self’ event in Columbus
Annual Autism Resource Fair & Fun Day returns to Columbus
Annual Autism Resource Fair & Fun Day returns to Columbus