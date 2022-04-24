Secretary of state candidate to make campaign stops in west Georgia
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s primary election is just a month away and secretary of state candidate Floyd Griffin is planning to make campaign stops in our viewing area.
Griffin, a former Georgia state senator, is one of six Democrats running against four Republicans which includes incumbent Brad Raffensperger.
According to his campaign, Griffin will visit the following cities:
- Americus - April 28, The Train Depot - 329 S. Jackson Street, 4 p.m.
- Cuthbert - April 28, 51 E. Dawson Street - 6 p.m.
- Buena Vista, April 29, City Square - 4th Avenue - 9:30 a.m.
Voters will go to the polls on May 24.
