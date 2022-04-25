1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a Phenix City retailer.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police say they were called to Walmart on Highway 280 in reference to a robbery and shots fired. No one was injured in the incident.

Police say Shemekia Brooks and Deaunte Levon Richardson left the scene in a silver 2015 Kia Optima before authorities arrived. The vehicle was observed by Lee County deputies near Bleeker Junction and ultimately led to a chase with and ended with a wreck in Auburn, Phenix City police said.

An Auburn Public Safety alert showed there was an active police presence in the area of Wrights Mill Road and Chewacla State Park around 10 p.m. Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the search, which included helicopter activity, was suspended around 1 a.m. CST.

The incident happened Sunday night at Walmart on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City. (Source: WTVM)

Brooks is in custody for first-degree robbery. Authorities say Richardson left the wreck on foot. He has outstanding warrants for first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a license.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2840.

