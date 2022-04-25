Business Break
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart

By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a Phenix City retailer.

Police say they were called to the scene at Walmart on Highway 280 around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. No one was injured in the incident.

Shemekia Brooks and Deaunte Levon Richardson, both of Montgomery, left the scene in a silver 2015 Kia Optima before authorities arrived, police said. The vehicle was observed by Lee County deputies near Bleeker Junction and ultimately led to a chase with and ended with a wreck in Auburn, according to police.

An Auburn Public Safety alert showed there was an active police presence in the area of Wrights Mill Road and Chewacla State Park around 10 p.m. Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the search, which included helicopter activity, was suspended around 1 a.m. CST.

Authorities say Richardson left the wreck on foot near Chewacla State Park in Auburn; he was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit.

The incident happened Sunday night at Walmart on Hwy. 280 in Phenix City.(Source: WTVM)

Brooks is in custody for first-degree robbery. Richardson has outstanding warrants for first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a license.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to dial 911 or contact the following agencies:

  • Phenix City Police Department, 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2840
  • Auburn Police Department, 334-501-3140 or 334-246-1391

