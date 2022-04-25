Business Break
1 in custody, 1 at large after high-speed chase in Auburn

(CBS46)
By Leonard Hall and James Giles
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A female suspect is in custody and a second suspect remains at large after a high-speed chase in Auburn.

The chase stemmed from an incident at Walmart on Highway 280 in Phenix City, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. Authorities confirm a weapon was recovered.

An Auburn Public Safety alert showed there was an active police presence in the area of Wrights Mill Road and Chewacla State Park State Park around 10 p.m. Sunday. The search included overnight helicopter activity.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Opelika Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted the Auburn Police Department in the search. Sheriff Jones says it was suspended around 1 a.m. CST.

Citizens are urged to notify 911 if suspicious activity is observed.

