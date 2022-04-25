Alabama, other states observe Confederate Memorial Day today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is Confederate Memorial Day, and Alabama is among only three states that still commemorate the holiday.

It originated in Columbus back in 1866 to memorialize the Confederate war dead.

The day is observed in several Southern states to remember the estimated 258,000 Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War fighting against the Union.

Right now, it’s an official state holiday in Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina. It is also commemorated in Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

The Peach State stopped recognizing the holiday in 2016 in response to the Charleston church shooting that left nine people dead during bible study.

The incident led to Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee’s birthday being struck from the state holiday calendar.

News Leader 9 spoke with Columbus’s National Civil War Museum’s Executive Director Holly Wait about the original purpose behind Confederate Memorial Day.

She said, “They wanted to commemorate their husbands, their fathers, their sons as one would expect.”

Wait added that the museum does not celebrate the holiday at their facility. However, they do commemorate both Union and Confederate events, activities and stories at the museum.

