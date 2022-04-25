Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama, other states observe Confederate Memorial Day today

Statue in Orange County
Statue in Orange County
By Roslyn Giles
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today is Confederate Memorial Day, and Alabama is among only three states that still commemorate the holiday.

It originated in Columbus back in 1866 to memorialize the Confederate war dead.

The day is observed in several Southern states to remember the estimated 258,000 Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War fighting against the Union.

Right now, it’s an official state holiday in Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina. It is also commemorated in Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

The Peach State stopped recognizing the holiday in 2016 in response to the Charleston church shooting that left nine people dead during bible study.

The incident led to Confederate Memorial Day and Robert E. Lee’s birthday being struck from the state holiday calendar.

News Leader 9 spoke with Columbus’s National Civil War Museum’s Executive Director Holly Wait about the original purpose behind Confederate Memorial Day.

She said, “They wanted to commemorate their husbands, their fathers, their sons as one would expect.”

Wait added that the museum does not celebrate the holiday at their facility. However, they do commemorate both Union and Confederate events, activities and stories at the museum.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
Street in Columbus neighborhood honorarily named after Otis Sistrunk
Muscgoee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama

Latest News

Supreme Court hears Nance v. Ward arguments
US Supreme Court hears case of death row inmate who wants to die by firing squad instead of lethal injection
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Chambers Co. School District to provide students with additional online learning devices
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City