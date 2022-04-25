Auburn police searching for armed suspect accused of fleeing officers

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are searching for an armed suspect who reportedly fled from officers.

According to a public safety alert from authorities, there was an active police presence in the area of Wrights Mill Road and Chewable State Park around 10 p.m. Sunday. The police search also included helicopter activity.

Citizens are urged to stay indoors and notify 911 if suspicious activity is observed.

We’re working to learn more information from the Auburn Police Department.

