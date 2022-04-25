Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn police searching for armed suspect accused of fleeing officers

(CBS46)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are searching for an armed suspect who reportedly fled from officers.

According to a public safety alert from authorities, there was an active police presence in the area of Wrights Mill Road and Chewable State Park around 10 p.m. Sunday. The police search also included helicopter activity.

Citizens are urged to stay indoors and notify 911 if suspicious activity is observed.

We’re working to learn more information from the Auburn Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
Street in Columbus neighborhood honorarily named after Otis Sistrunk
Muscgoee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Man dead, another seriously injured in Saturday Eufaula shooting
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama

Latest News

Man dead, another seriously injured in Saturday Eufaula shooting
Police investigating Sunday night incident at Phenix City Walmart
Monday is voter signup deadline for Georgia’s May 24 primary
A two-week-long fair is underway in the city of Opelika.
Annual fair returns to Opelika’s USA Town Center