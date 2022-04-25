Chambers Co. School District to provide students with additional online learning devices

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County School District will now provide students with not one but two online learning devices.

Students will have one Chromebook at home and another one at school.

The idea is to ensure students always have a device to do homework or projects, whether at home or school.

The additional device is a game-changer for teachers to use technology as another way of teaching students.

Providing these devices also helps parents who don’t have Chromebooks at home for their children.

“Yeah, I like the idea of the children having access to Chromebooks at school and at home. It allows us as parents to be able to help with school work and allows them to get access to that technology in both places.”

There is no word yet on when students should expect to get their second Chromebook.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.