Chambers County residents to vote for new sheriff after 28 years

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County will be getting a new sheriff after 28 years.

Jeff Nelson and Richard Carter are both running to be Chambers County’s next sheriff. This position is held now by Sheriff Sid Lockhart. A title he’s held for 28 years.

The county celebrated Lockhart’s last rodeo at the beginning of April.

Nelson says he wants to get these deputies out patrolling more of Chambers County, providing them with more education and training to perform the best job for the citizens.

“We need to get back focused on the primary functions of the Sheriff’s department, which is taking care of the citizens of Chambers County. We’ve got to put them first that is one of my main goals,” said Nelson.

Carter says having deputies prepared for any situation is essential. He says he doesn’t want to have to call for help if they’re not equipped.

“We’re going to make sure our deputies are self-sustainable and can do the job without reaching out for help every time something happens,” said Carter.

Nelson says for 31 years he has worked in every form of law enforcement you can think of and is ready to take on the sheriff’s position.

“I’ve been out there outside of Chambers County, and I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t, and I know I can bring what does work to Chambers County and get this County moving forward again.”

Carter says one of his primary goals is youth outreach, and he says he wants to be able to direct kids at a young age in the right direction to help them become successful in the future.

“They can be good citizens they can be productive citizens they can be great leaders. We’re going to our into them we’re going to teach them we’re going to show them that they can do that so they don’t end up in our jail one day.”

Both candidates have emphasized making sure everyone goes out and votes on election day, which is May 24.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.