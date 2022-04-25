Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus church celebrates 120th anniversary

By WTVM Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Columbus celebrated its 120th anniversary Sunday.

The church opened its doors in 1902 on Milage Hill and then relocated to St. Mary’s Road in 1982 under the leadership of Reverend Maddox.

Pastor Gordon has led the historic church for the last five years. He says he shares the church’s vision as its legacy lives on.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
Street in Columbus neighborhood honorarily named after Otis Sistrunk
Muscgoee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Man dead, another seriously injured in Saturday Eufaula shooting
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama

Latest News

A two-week-long fair is underway in the city of Opelika.
Annual fair returns to Opelika’s USA Town Center
Annual Autism Resource Fair & Fun Day returns to Columbus
New Project Georgia hosts ‘Health, Wealth, Self’ event in Columbus
Street in Columbus neighborhood honorarily named after Otis Sistrunk