Columbus church celebrates 120th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Columbus celebrated its 120th anniversary Sunday.

The church opened its doors in 1902 on Milage Hill and then relocated to St. Mary’s Road in 1982 under the leadership of Reverend Maddox.

Pastor Gordon has led the historic church for the last five years. He says he shares the church’s vision as its legacy lives on.

