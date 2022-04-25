Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson and Ben Stanfield
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Smoke billowing over the peaceful skies of south Phenix City this Monday morning — a Cadillac Escalade went up in flames in the parking lot of Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

CVCC personnel quickly made sure everyone was okay and away from the vehicle… reporting it to 911 in the process.

Phenix City firefighters rolled up to the scene within minutes and put out the fire. The vehicle looks to be a total loss.

