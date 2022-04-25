Georgia General Primary voter registration ending today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is exactly one month away in the Chattahoochee Valley, and we have a few reminders for you.

If you want to help decide who the next Mayor of Columbus will be, the deadline to register to vote in Georgia’s upcoming General Primary is today.

By April 25, you need to register to vote. It can be done online and only takes a few minutes.

On May 2, in-person and early voting will begin, running for about three weeks until May 20.

You have until May 13 to request an absentee ballot.

This year, new requirements might add some time to receiving the ballot. Therefore you should not wait until the last minute.

Finally, Election Day for Georgia’s General Primary is May 24.

The deadline to register in Alabama is May 9.

