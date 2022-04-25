Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime Columbus restaurant employee is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!

Gayle Dudley, a more than 20-year veteran of LongHorn Steakhouse on Macon Road, is one of only a handful of people in the company to grill more than one million steaks. Now, she’s being recognized as a “Grill Master Legend”.

LongHorn executives recently honored her with a surprise celebration at the restaurant. Co-workers, family, and friends watched as she was presented a $5,000 check, a special gold chef coat, and several other commemorative items.

Officials with the national restaurant chain say Dudley’s recognition is part of their effort to honor extraordinary team members across its more than 540 restaurants nationwide.

