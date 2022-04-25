Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks

Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!(Source: LongHorn Steakhouse)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime Columbus restaurant employee is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!

Gayle Dudley, a more than 20-year veteran of LongHorn Steakhouse on Macon Road, is one of only a handful of people in the company to grill more than one million steaks. Now, she’s being recognized as a “Grill Master Legend”.

LongHorn executives recently honored her with a surprise celebration at the restaurant. Co-workers, family, and friends watched as she was presented a $5,000 check, a special gold chef coat, and several other commemorative items.

Officials with the national restaurant chain say Dudley’s recognition is part of their effort to honor extraordinary team members across its more than 540 restaurants nationwide.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
Street in Columbus neighborhood honorarily named after Otis Sistrunk
Muscgoee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama

Latest News

Columbus church celebrates 120th anniversary
A two-week-long fair is underway in the city of Opelika.
Annual fair returns to Opelika’s USA Town Center
Annual Autism Resource Fair & Fun Day returns to Columbus
New Project Georgia hosts ‘Health, Wealth, Self’ event in Columbus