Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man arrested after admitting to breaking into vehicles, LaGrange police say

(Staff)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police have arrested a man they say admitted to breaking in vehicles.

Authorities say they were patrolling the area of Lafayette Parkway early Monday morning when they observed several doors to vehicles open in the car lot of Rainey Used Cars.

After an inspection, police say they found David Breazeal, of Hogansville, coming out of one of the vehicles. His admission came after he was taken into custody, according to police.

Breazeal was charged with one count of entering an auto.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
Street in Columbus neighborhood honorarily named after Otis Sistrunk
Muscgoee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama
Man dead, another seriously injured in Saturday Eufaula shooting

Latest News

Police investigating Sunday night incident at Phenix City Walmart
1 in custody, 1 at large after high-speed chase in Auburn
GROSSMAN LAW FIRM, LLC
BUSINESS BREAK - GROSSMAN LAW FIRM, LLC
Columbus church celebrates 120th anniversary