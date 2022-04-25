Man arrested after admitting to breaking into vehicles, LaGrange police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police have arrested a man they say admitted to breaking in vehicles.

Authorities say they were patrolling the area of Lafayette Parkway early Monday morning when they observed several doors to vehicles open in the car lot of Rainey Used Cars.

After an inspection, police say they found David Breazeal, of Hogansville, coming out of one of the vehicles. His admission came after he was taken into custody, according to police.

Breazeal was charged with one count of entering an auto.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

