Pipe replacement temporarily closes portion of Chamber County road

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County officials say a road is closed until further notice due to a pipe replacement.

County Road 241 is closed 2.3 miles west of County Road 258 and .9 miles east of Highway 431, according to the Chambers County Commission. The closure is near Belcher Creek.

Drivers will have to seek an alternate route. To view the commission’s detour guide, click here.

