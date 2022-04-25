POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking the public to avoid Highway 80 West, near Auburn Road, due to a sinkhole.

According to officers, all lanes are closed in that area because of a sinkhole that formed under the roadway.

Alabama Department of Transportation is currently on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

