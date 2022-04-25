Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect

PHENIX CITY, Al (WTVM) - We have new details on a shooting inside of the Phenix City Walmart on the 280 Bypass that lead to a high speed chase into Auburn Sunday night.

Police said it started with an attempt to steal two 65 inch televisions, totaling about $2,000.

One suspect has been arrested, but the second has yet to be located.

“I did remember the time that there was a Texas shooting in Walmart that killed several customers and employees,” a witness to the incident who wanted to remain anonymous said. “That was a few years back, and it was brought to my memory. I was like ‘Oh my goodness that did happen, and it could happen again.”

Just before 9:30 Sunday night, Phenix City police were called to the Walmart on the 280 Bypass in reference to a robbery and shots fired.

Lt. Angela Leslie with the Phenix City Police Department told us once the two suspects, Deuante Levon Richardson and Shemekia Brooks, were being questioned about the two televisions in their possession, Richardson fired one gun shot that hit the entrance floor.... then they both ran to a car and sped off.

“When we were finally near the door to see if it was clear to go, I saw an associate and I asked her if it was cleared,” the anonymous witness explained. “She took her ear phones out, and she was like, ‘What’s going on?’ and I was like ‘You don’t know what’s going on or have any idea what just happened?’”

This anonymous witness said the climate inside of the store was chaotic, with some customers running for shelter and others continuing to shop as overhead updates were never given.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that his team was made aware of the situation as well as the suspects’ Silver 2015 KIA Optima. Deputies later made contact with that vehicle in the area of Bleeker Junction, continuing to Auburn where the chase finally ended with a wreck.

“There were several attempts to engage with spike strips that involve a controlled deflation of the vehicle’s tires to bring it to a stop,” Sheriff Jones said. “The driver was able to avoid those attempts until he reached a point near Chewacla Park where Auburn Police were able to effectively engage the vehicle with spikes to bring it to a halt.”

Brooks was immediately arrested for Robbery. The other suspect left the scene of the wreck on foot. Deuante Levon Richardson currently has two outstanding warrants for his arrest, for Robbery and Carrying a Pistol without a License. We’re told Richardson is from the Montgomery area.

Several Alabama law enforcement agencies assisted in the search for Richardson until about 1 a.m. Monday, including Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s helicopter squad.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Richardson, contact 911 immediately. You can always remain anonymous.

