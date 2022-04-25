Business Break
Police investigating Sunday night incident at Phenix City Walmart

(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating an incident at a major retailer.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, our crew observed an active police presence at Walmart on Highway 280. At least three police vehicles were on the scene.

We’ll have updates on air and online as we learn more information from police and Walmart officials.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

