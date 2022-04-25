Rain Chances Return Tuesday; Cooler AM Lows Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve seen a fantastic Monday across the Chattahoochee Valley, but get ready for some changes by Tuesday with a cold front pushing in, bringing a chance of rain and storms to the area. The overall coverage will only be around 30-40%, meaning some folks may not pick up any rain at all. Highs will still reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s, but cooler temperatures will move in Tuesday night with lows back in the 40s in most communities, and we can expect those chilly morning temperatures to stick around Wednesday night and Thursday morning too. Highs will drop back to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, but most of us will get back to the 80s on Friday with an increase in clouds after a couple of sunny to mostly sunny days. The upcoming weekend will feature our next chances of rain - 20% coverage Saturday and 30% coverage Sunday - and probably a better chance at getting wet by Monday of next week. Highs will stay in the mid 80s for the weekend, and the 80s stick around into early next week.

