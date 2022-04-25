Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain Chances Return Tuesday; Cooler AM Lows Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve seen a fantastic Monday across the Chattahoochee Valley, but get ready for some changes by Tuesday with a cold front pushing in, bringing a chance of rain and storms to the area. The overall coverage will only be around 30-40%, meaning some folks may not pick up any rain at all. Highs will still reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s, but cooler temperatures will move in Tuesday night with lows back in the 40s in most communities, and we can expect those chilly morning temperatures to stick around Wednesday night and Thursday morning too. Highs will drop back to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, but most of us will get back to the 80s on Friday with an increase in clouds after a couple of sunny to mostly sunny days. The upcoming weekend will feature our next chances of rain - 20% coverage Saturday and 30% coverage Sunday - and probably a better chance at getting wet by Monday of next week. Highs will stay in the mid 80s for the weekend, and the 80s stick around into early next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect
A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
Street in Columbus neighborhood honorarily named after Otis Sistrunk
Muscgoee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office seize over $200,000 worth of drugs, guns
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine on this Monday. It will be very warm with a bit of a breeze. With highs...
Warmest day of the year so far; Some showers and storms Tuesday
Toasty temps today with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Rain & Storms Return Tuesday; Dry Again For the Rest of Next Week
Cirrus clouds over Columbus, Georgia
Another Pleasant Day Outdoors