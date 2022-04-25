Warmest day of the year so far; Some showers and storms Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty of sunshine on this Monday. It will be very warm with a bit of a breeze. With highs mostly between 84 and 88, this is expected to be our warmest day of the year so far; we’ll be within 5 degrees of the record high for the date. A slight chance of a shower tonight but the best chance arrives tomorrow (although not for everyone). Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Breezy with about a 50-60% rain coverage along with a few storms, particularly from late morning through late afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, and even if you do, most will get a tenth to maybe a quarter inch or less as lot of the energy and moisture avoids us. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be cooler Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The high Wednesday, under full sunshine, will be near average in the upper 70s. One more kinda chilly morning Thursday before another warming trend settles into the Chattahoochee Valley late in the week. We’ll have highs in the low 80s Thursday, mid to possibly upper 80s Friday and through the weekend. A chance of showers and storms returns over the weekend, especially Sunday, but this system also isn’t looking very impressive for us.

