Woman with legs tied survives fall from 8th floor, suspect charged

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult female victim on the ground, with her legs bound together, suffering from critical injuries.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WJLA) - A woman is in critical condition after having her legs tied with rope and falling from an apartment building Thursday night.

Authorities said they believe the woman fell from the eighth floor of the building in Washington, D.C. during what police are calling a “domestic incident.”

Police said they found the woman conscious and breathing and took her to a hospital where she is now in critical condition.

The woman’s 1-year-old child was missing following the incident but was later found safe with a family member.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the victim fell but arrived back on the scene during the investigation and was “distraught.” Kylee Jamal Palmer, 22, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Police said their investigation is ongoing as they work to piece together what happened.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

