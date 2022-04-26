Chance of showers and a few storms today; Much cooler early Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mix of sun and clouds for your Tuesday. A weakening cold front is sliding through the deep south. It will be just enough to instigate a chance of showers and storms today; coverage will be around 30 to 40% so many of you will get missed! The best opportunity for rain will be from around midday to late afternoon. If you happen to see the rain, most won’t get more than a tenth to maybe a quarter inch! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Drier air quickly moves in by early evening as the sky turns mostly clear and the front pushes south. It will be a much cooler night with a bit of a breeze. Lows early Wednesday will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s, around 50 in the city of Columbus. Sunny and pleasant Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. One more morning on the chilly side Thursday with 40s and 50s on the way before we start to warm up again. Low 80s will be more common Thursday afternoon. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Friday and through the weekend as we top out in the low to mid 80s. There could be a few showers and storms dotting the landscape over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like anything substantial. It will be on the muggy side by the second half of the weekend and much of next week. Forecast highs are at least in the mid 80s!

