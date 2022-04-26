Business Break
Columbus police chief talks about recent active shooter training

Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police
Major Freddie Blackmon, being promoted to Chief of Police((Source: City of Columbus))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Apr. 25, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined WTVM News Leader 9 in the studio for the ‘Chat with the Chief’ bi-weekly segment.

Blackmon spoke about the active shooter training that happened earlier this evening for local pastors and clergy.

The chief also gave an update about the injured officer, knocked unconscious during a recent traffic stop.

To see the full interview, watch below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

