Columbus police searching for missing 50-year-old man, last seen near River Rd.

The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man.

50-year-old John Bishop was last seen in the 6200 block of River Road between 11 - 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.

His clothing description is currently unknown - however, he was last seen driving a blue 2016 Honda Accord with a GA tag number TDK4119.

Bishop weighs around 145 pounds and is 5′7. Police say Bishop has suicidal ideations.

If you have any information on Bishop’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.

