Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cooler AMs Ahead; Then Warming Up Again

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some showers and a few storms on this Tuesday, we will see things drying out through the middle and end of the week. The big story in the short-term will be some chilly morning temperatures with many spots down in the 40s early Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Afternoon highs will recover to the upper 70s and lower 80s through the rest of the week, and then we will see a bigger warm-up over the weekend with mid to upper 80s for spots on Saturday and Sunday. Both weekend days will feature more clouds than sun, and we’ll have to watch out for any isolated showers both weekend days. At the moment, it doesn’t look like enough to cause any major problems or for someone to cancel plans - just yet anyway. We will be watching! The forecast stays a bit unsettled through the first and middle parts of next week with more clouds than sun, some isolated showers, and highs approaching the upper 80s in many spots.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Latest News

A mix of sun and clouds for your Tuesday. A weakening cold front is sliding through the deep...
Chance of showers and a few storms today; Much cooler early Wednesday
A chance of showers and a few storms today around midday ending by evening. Much cooler...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Return Tuesday; Cooler AM Lows Ahead
Plenty of sunshine on this Monday. It will be very warm with a bit of a breeze. With highs...
Warmest day of the year so far; Some showers and storms Tuesday