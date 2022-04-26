Cooler AMs Ahead; Then Warming Up Again

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some showers and a few storms on this Tuesday, we will see things drying out through the middle and end of the week. The big story in the short-term will be some chilly morning temperatures with many spots down in the 40s early Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Afternoon highs will recover to the upper 70s and lower 80s through the rest of the week, and then we will see a bigger warm-up over the weekend with mid to upper 80s for spots on Saturday and Sunday. Both weekend days will feature more clouds than sun, and we’ll have to watch out for any isolated showers both weekend days. At the moment, it doesn’t look like enough to cause any major problems or for someone to cancel plans - just yet anyway. We will be watching! The forecast stays a bit unsettled through the first and middle parts of next week with more clouds than sun, some isolated showers, and highs approaching the upper 80s in many spots.

