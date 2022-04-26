CSU’s Art Department to honor late Columbus art legend on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A major force in the Columbus art community for over 50 years is being celebrated.

Geri Davis recently passed away, and this weekend the community will honor her life and work with a special reception.

Friends, family, city leaders and former art students will gather at the gallery to pay homage to Davis.

Columbus State University’s Art Department has created a ‘Geri Davis Scholarship Fund’ to help art students further their education.

“The younger artist, when they have a beautiful piece, they feel like they don’t belong in a gallery. They do! And I think that’s the vibe that my mother wanted in this community. Columbus is a great diverse community, and this gallery is just the beginning of it. And my mom’s vision of it is continuing. This legacy is going to live on, it’s timeless,” expressed Davis’ daughter, Aimee Davis.

This Saturday evening, April 30, there will be a reception at the Gallery on 10th Street to honor the artist.

Her work also will be on sale at the gallery on June 30.

