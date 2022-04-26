Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CSU’s Art Department to honor late Columbus art legend on Saturday

(Source: Gallery on 10th Avenue)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A major force in the Columbus art community for over 50 years is being celebrated.

Geri Davis recently passed away, and this weekend the community will honor her life and work with a special reception.

Friends, family, city leaders and former art students will gather at the gallery to pay homage to Davis.

Columbus State University’s Art Department has created a ‘Geri Davis Scholarship Fund’ to help art students further their education.

“The younger artist, when they have a beautiful piece, they feel like they don’t belong in a gallery. They do! And I think that’s the vibe that my mother wanted in this community. Columbus is a great diverse community, and this gallery is just the beginning of it. And my mom’s vision of it is continuing. This legacy is going to live on, it’s timeless,” expressed Davis’ daughter, Aimee Davis.

This Saturday evening, April 30, there will be a reception at the Gallery on 10th Street to honor the artist.

Her work also will be on sale at the gallery on June 30.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is behind bars and man is wanted in connection to a shooting and robbery incident at a...
1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting, robbery at Phenix City Walmart
Gayle Dudley is being honored for achieving a huge milestone!
Longtime Columbus restaurant employee honored for grilling a million steaks
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
POLICE: All lanes closed on Highway 80 near Auburn Rd. due to sinkhole in Phenix City
Deuante Levon Richardson, Shemekia Brooks
Police continue search for Phenix City Walmart shooting suspect
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College
Escalade Escalates: Cadillac in flames at Chattahoochee Valley Community College

Latest News

Arrest made.
Columbus police arrest man on rape, multiple sex charges
Local business partners with Lee Co. District Attorney’s office for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
Construction on I-85 in Opelika to be completed in 2024
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to hold drug take-back event Saturday