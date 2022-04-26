Business Break
Daily aspirin provides little benefit, study says

A daily aspirin may not be such a good idea, a health task force says.
(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - For years, daily low-dose aspirin was recommended to prevent heart attack and stroke.

Scientists now say they see little benefit for most healthy people and say it may contribute to a risk of bleeding in your stomach or brain that goes up as you get older.

The latest recommendations are from the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force.

The group said people older than 60 shouldn’t start taking a daily aspirin for primary prevention of heart problems in most cases.

If you’re between 40 and 59 years old, the group leaves it up to you and your doctor to decide whether you should take a daily aspirin in specific circumstances.

If you’ve had a heart attack, a stroke or other heart or circulation problems and your doctor has put you on daily aspirin, don’t stop taking it.

Instead, talk with them about what the new recommendations mean for you.

The recommendations were published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

